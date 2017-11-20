Chile stock index slips more than 1 pct after first-round vote

SANTIAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chile’s stock index slipped more than 1 percent in early trading on Monday after conservative billionaire Sebastian Pinera garnered less support than expected in the country’s first round presidential election.

Chileans voted for a successor to outgoing center-left President Michelle Bachelet on Sunday. While Pinera will move on to a Dec. 17 runoff against center-left Alejandro Guillier, the race is now seen as tighter than previously forecast.