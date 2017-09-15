FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Albemarle asks Chile to raise lithium production limit
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 15, 2017 / 7:29 PM / a month ago

Albemarle asks Chile to raise lithium production limit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp has asked Chile to increase the U.S. miner’s lithium production limit in the country, it said on Friday, amid high global prices for the mineral used in batteries as demand for electric vehicles surges.

The company asked state development agency CORFO to raise its lithium production quota to 125,000 tonnes annually from the current 80,000-tonne-per-year limit.

It said new technology would allow it to obtain more of the mineral without needing to extract more brine out of the Atacama salt flat.

“With the understanding that this new technology is commercially viable, Albemarle will build a new lithium carbonate production plant at the beginning of the next decade,” the company said in a statement.

The expansion plan would be rolled out once current projects are completed and operating at full capacity, the company added.

If the plan is approved, Albemarle’s investment in Chile would reach $1 billion over the next five years.

The Atacama salt flat is part of the so-called “lithium triangle” in Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, which contains a large portion of the world’s lithium reserves. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.