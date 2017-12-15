Chile central bank announces measures to increase dollar liquidity

SANTIAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank said on Friday it had approved measures to increase dollar liquidity in foreign exchange markets over the next four weeks, announcing the measures days ahead of a presidential election.

The bank will offer currency swaps in dollars for up to $500 million, and to compensate the swaps will also offer repurchase agreements in Chilean pesos, it said in a statement.

Chile’s currency market has been volatile in recent weeks. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Felipe Itturieta; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler)