FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile central bank announces measures to increase dollar liquidity
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 15, 2017 / 10:02 PM / in a day

Chile central bank announces measures to increase dollar liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank said on Friday it had approved measures to increase dollar liquidity in foreign exchange markets over the next four weeks, announcing the measures days ahead of a presidential election.

The bank will offer currency swaps in dollars for up to $500 million, and to compensate the swaps will also offer repurchase agreements in Chilean pesos, it said in a statement.

Chile’s currency market has been volatile in recent weeks. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Felipe Itturieta; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.