March 9, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Workers at Los Pelambres mine in Chile reject contract offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - Workers in the largest union at Antofagasta PLC’s Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile rejected an offer for a new labor contract, paving the way for a strike, a union source told Reuters on Friday.

Workers and the company would still have to go through a mediation process with the government to try to reach a deal. Another union representing workers at the mine’s mill has already reached a deal with Antofagasta. Chile is the world’s No. 1 copper producer and exporter. (Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
