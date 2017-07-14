Workers at Chile's Zaldivar copper mine to resume labor talks

SANTIAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Antofagasta Plc and Barrick Gold Corp, will resume talks with Antofagasta after voting to strike earlier this week, the union said on Thursday.

Government-mediated talks will begin on Friday and last until July 20 before a strike can begin. In a message to its members, the union said it hoped the negotiations would result in a "fair agreement" for all parties.

In a vote on Monday, 99 percent of the 654 unionized workers who voted chose to reject the company's final offer.

Zaldivar's workers have the same legal adviser as the union at Chile's Escondida mine, the largest copper mine in the world, where workers went on strike for more than 40 days earlier this year. New labor laws have emboldened workers as low copper prices have resulted in less generous contract offers. (Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)