FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Workers at Chile's Zaldivar copper mine to resume labor talks
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 14, 2017 / 12:09 AM / a month ago

Workers at Chile's Zaldivar copper mine to resume labor talks

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Antofagasta Plc and Barrick Gold Corp, will resume talks with Antofagasta after voting to strike earlier this week, the union said on Thursday.

Government-mediated talks will begin on Friday and last until July 20 before a strike can begin. In a message to its members, the union said it hoped the negotiations would result in a "fair agreement" for all parties.

In a vote on Monday, 99 percent of the 654 unionized workers who voted chose to reject the company's final offer.

Zaldivar's workers have the same legal adviser as the union at Chile's Escondida mine, the largest copper mine in the world, where workers went on strike for more than 40 days earlier this year. New labor laws have emboldened workers as low copper prices have resulted in less generous contract offers. (Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.