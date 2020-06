Chilean President Sebastian Pinera at the government house in Santiago, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Santiago, Chile June 9, 2020. Sebastian Rodriguez/Chile Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile President Sebastian Pinera on Saturday replaced Health Minister Jaime Manalich amid controversy over the country’s figures for deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

Pinera thanked Manalich for his “noble service”, and replaced him with Oscar Enrique Paris.