Chile central bank says holds benchmark interest rate steady at 2.5 pct

SANTIAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5 percent at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, in line with market expectations, but left open the possibility for increased stimulus should inflation lag behind its target rate.

Inflation in the past 12 months in Chile was 1.9 percent, slightly below the central bank’s target of 2 percent to 4 percent, and has risen more slowly than anticipated in recent months. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Peter Cooney)