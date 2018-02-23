Chilean salmon producer AquaChile to raise $200 mln, list in Norway

SANTIAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chilean salmon company AquaChile plans to raise $200 million, in part by issuing new shares on the Norwegian stock exchange, in a bid to finance its investment plan and eventual mergers or acquisitions, the company said in a Friday filing.

If shareholders approve the board’s proposal, AquaChile would become the second Chilean salmon company to be listed on the Oslo stock exchange after the recent entrance into that market of rival Salmones Camanchaca.