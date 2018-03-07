FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 11:43 AM / a day ago

Chile posts February trade surplus of $1.25 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SANTIAGO, March 6 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus
 of $1.25 billion in February, as copper exports by
the world's top producer of the red metal continued to be
strong, central bank data showed on Wednesday. 
    Copper exports increased by 59 percent over the same month
last year. 
    Copper prices jumped more than 30 percent in 2017 and while
drifting somewhat early this year have remained high compared
with a year ago, sharply boosting export revenues in the South
American nation.
    
    
                          February    January     February
                          2018        2018        2017
 Trade balance (millions  $1.248 bn   $1.210 bn   $190
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $6.355      $6.656      $4.660
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.107      $5.446      $4.470
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $3.214      $2.583      $2.021
 (billions of dollars)                            
 


 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood
Editing by Catherine Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
