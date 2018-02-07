UPDATE 1-Chile posts January trade surplus of $1.21 billion

(Recasts to lead with cause of trade surplus) SANTIAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.21 billion in January, thanks in part to a sharp rise in copper exports, central bank data showed on Wednesday. Copper exports increased by 7.0 percent over the same month the previous year, boosted by rising prices of the red metal. Copper prices jumped more than 30 percent in 2017, sharply boosting export revenues in the world's top copper producer. January December January 2018 2017 2017 Trade balance (millions $1.210 bn $1.057 bn $687 of dollars) Exports (billions of $6.656 $6.752 $5.593 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.446 $6.032 $5.202 dollars) Copper export revenue $2.583 $3.865 $2.415 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Alison Williams and Chizu Nomiyama)