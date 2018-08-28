Five killed in explosion at aluminium plant in China's Jiangsu: state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - Five people were killed by an explosion at an aluminium plant in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on Tuesday morning, state-run China News reported, citing local authorities.

The blast occurred at around 2 a.m. (1800 GMT) in the city of Jiangyin, at a plant belonging to a company named as Yize Aluminium, according to the report. Two people died at the scene and a further three in hospital, where one other victim is in a non-life-threatening condition.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, the report said.