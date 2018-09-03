Corrected: China to provide $60 billion in financial support to Africa, Xi says

(Corrects third paragraph to say China will expand imports from Africa especially for non-resources products, not resources products)
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will provide $60 billion in financial support to Africa, President Xi Jinping said on Monday at the opening of a major China-Africa summit.
The support will be provided in the form of government assistance as well as investment and financing by financial institutions and companies, Xi said in a speech carried live on state television.
China will also expand its imports from Africa, especially for non-resources products, and will facilitate African financial institutions’ bond issuances in China, Xi added.
