China says downward pressure on economy increasing, must stabilize agri sector - Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said it was important to stabilize the agriculture sector as downward pressure on its economy was increasing and risks both home and abroad were rising, state-run agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Xinhua said the message was included in China’s No.1 document - a document which sets out Beijing’s priorities for the year. The report made no mention of the coronavirus epidemic which has piled pressure on to the economy.