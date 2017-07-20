FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China forecasts artificial intelligence industry to exceed 400 billion yuan by 2025
July 20, 2017 / 9:49 AM / 21 days ago

China forecasts artificial intelligence industry to exceed 400 billion yuan by 2025

1 Min Read

A security guard walks past robots at 2017 China International Robot Show in Shanghai, China July 5, 2017.Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China unveiled a national artificial intelligence (AI) development plan on Thursday, and said it expects the value of its core AI industries to exceed 150 billion yuan by 2020 and 400 billion yuan ($59.07 billion) by 2025.

China will look to be an international leader in AI technology by 2025 and will encourage cross-border cooperation as part of the strategy, China's State Council said in a notice on its website on Thursday.

It follows the release of a similar national AI development plan released by the United States in October last year.

($1 = 6.7719 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

