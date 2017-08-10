MOVES-Hartwick to join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Evelyn Hartwick is set to join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Beijing in mid-November, said Soren Elbech, AIIB’s treasurer.

Hartwick will be responsible for the treasury’s support of the bank’s client-facing organization, with a primary focus on the creation of flexible financing products and support for local currency treasury operations.

Hartwick has gained experience at the International Finance Corporation as the head of socially responsible bond programmes and as a senior financial officer, according to her LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)