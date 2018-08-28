FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 7:06 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Airport in China's Shenzhen shuts runway briefly after emergency landing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The airport in China’s southern city of Shenzhen shut one of its runways for three hours after an emergency landing by a Capital Airlines flight carrying 157 passengers and nine crew, following mechanical problems.

One of the airport’s two runways was shut in an emergency response involving flight JD5759, en route to Macau from Beijing, the capital, the airport said on its official account on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

Five passengers were slightly injured, it said, adding that the other runway was operating normally.

The plane was carrying 157 passengers and nine crew, Capital, a unit of Hainan Airlines, said on Weibo.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
