Airport in China's Shenzhen shuts runway briefly after emergency landing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The airport in China’s southern city of Shenzhen shut one of its runways for three hours after an emergency landing by a Capital Airlines flight carrying 157 passengers and nine crew, following mechanical problems.

One of the airport’s two runways was shut in an emergency response involving flight JD5759, en route to Macau from Beijing, the capital, the airport said on its official account on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

Five passengers were slightly injured, it said, adding that the other runway was operating normally.

The plane was carrying 157 passengers and nine crew, Capital, a unit of Hainan Airlines, said on Weibo.