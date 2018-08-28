China's Shenzhen airport shuts runway briefly after emergency landing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The airport in China’s southern city of Shenzhen shut one of its runways for three hours after an emergency landing by a Capital Airlines flight carrying 166 people that was feared to have suffered mechanical problems.

One of the airport’s two runways was shut in an emergency response involving flight JD5759, en route to Macau from Beijing, the airport said on its official account on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

Five passengers were slightly injured, it said, adding that the other runway was operating normally.

“Capital Airlines flight JD 5759 took off from Beijing International Airport at 8:17 am, and was suspected of enountering wind shear whilst landing at Macau,” Capital Airlines said on Weibo.

“Crew concluded that landing gear may have been damaged,” it said, adding that the crew aborted the landing to make an emergency landing at Shenzhen, about 40 km (25 miles) northeast of the gambling hub and former Portuguese colony.

There were 157 passengers and nine crew on board, said Capital, a unit of Hainan Airlines.