Airbus China CEO says "no winner" from U.S.-China trade war

Logo of Airbus is seen as an Airbus Beluga XL transport plane prepares to take off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

ZHUHAI, China (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus SE indicated on Tuesday that it did not expect a sales windfall from trade tensions between China and the United States, with the manufacturer’s China head saying there would be “no winner” from a prolonged economic conflict.

Airbus China CEO George Xu said such tensions would hurt aviation growth by depressing middle class incomes.

“I am Chinese and we don’t like this kind of trade war,” Xu said at a news conference. “Nobody will be the winner in this kind of trade war.”

Airbus has been trying to unlock talks with China over a long-delayed deal to sell up to 180 jets, and its board in September held an unusual meeting in China.