China launches anti-dumping probe on U.S. propanol - ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry has launched an anti-dumping investigation on imported propanol, used as a printing ink solvent for food packaging and to make antibiotics, and other related products from the United States, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The anti-dumping investigation period is from Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2018, and the industrial damage investigation period is from Jan. 1, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2018, the statement said.