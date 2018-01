BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Beijing authorities will build a 13.8 billion yuan ($2.12 billion) artificial intelligence development project in the city’s west, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

The area will hold up to 400 enterprises and have an estimated annual output value of 50 billion yuan, the report said. ($1 = 6.5043 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell)