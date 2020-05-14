China says will make just, objective ruling on Australian barley

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it will make a just and objective final ruling on its anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases against barley from Australia, amid escalating bilateral tensions over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the remarks during a weekly online briefing.

China has suspended beef imports from four of Australia’s largest meat processors and has proposed an 80% tariff on Australian barley shipments amid souring ties over Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic that emerged from China late last year.