China accuses Australian media of fabricated allegations of interference

BEIJING (Reuters) - China, responding to allegations of interfering in Australian politics, said it had never tried to meddle in other countries’ internal affairs and wasn’t interested in doing so.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily press briefing on Monday, adding that certain Australian media outlets have fabricated allegations of interference.

On Sunday, Australia’s “60 Minutes” programme and affiliated newspapers said a suspected Chinese espionage ring had offered money to pay for a Melbourne luxury car dealer to run for a seat in Australia’s federal parliament.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation said it is investigating an alleged plot by China to install an agent in Australia’s parliament.