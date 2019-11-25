World News
Australia PM says allegation of China interference disturbing

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday that allegations in a media report that China had tried to install an agent in a parliamentary seat in Canberra were “deeply disturbing and troubling”.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, in a rare public statement, said it was already investigating the allegations reported by Channel 9 television.

“I find the allegations deeply disturbing and troubling,” Morrison said at a media conference, noting that ASIO’s investigation was ongoing.

