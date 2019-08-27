China says detained Australian writer being processed according to the law

FILE PHOTO: Australian writer Yang Hengjun is seen in Tibet Autonomous Region, China, July 2014 in this still photo taken from video. Handout via REUTERS/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday a Chinese-born Australian writer is being processed in accordance with law after Australia said he had been arrested on suspicion of espionage and was being held in harsh conditions.

China also said it was strongly dissatisfied with Australia’s statement regarding the writer, Yang Hengjun, and called on it not interfere.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.