a month ago
China June vehicle sales +4.5 pct y/y - industry association
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
Indian security forces in Kashmir
July 11, 2017 / 6:18 AM / a month ago

China June vehicle sales +4.5 pct y/y - industry association

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - China's overall vehicles sales grew 4.5 percent in June from a year earlier to 2.17 million vehicles, shaking off the weakness seen in the previous two months, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Tuesday.

In April and May, overall vehicle sales volume in the world's biggest automobile market fell 2.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

In the first half of the year, sales grew 3.8 percent from the same period last year to 13.4 million vehicles, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, CAAM predicted sales would rise 5 percent this year, slowing from 13.7 percent in 2016, citing the rollback of a tax incentive for small-engine cars and economic pressures. (Reporting By Cheng Fang and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

