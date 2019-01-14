China's auto market contracts in 2018: industry association

An employee walks past newly assembled Volvo cars lined up at a parking lot of a Ford manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s automotive market contracted in 2018, the country’s top auto industry association said on Monday, marking the first time sales have hit reverse since the 1990s.

Shi Jianhua, senior official at the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), made the comment on Monday at a news briefing to announce the industry’s December sales data.

He also said that CAAM expected carmakers to face fiercer competition in 2019.