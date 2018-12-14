Tesla cuts China prices after tariff drop on U.S.-made cars

A newly installed car charger at a Tesla Super Charging station is shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S. September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has cut prices on its Model S and Model X vehicles in China after Beijing suspended additional tariffs on U.S.-made cars. According to the electric carmaker’s Chinese website, the price of certain Model S cars was cut by up to 105,000 yuan ($15,200), and Model Xs by up to 65,000 yuan. China’s finance ministry said on Friday it would suspend additional tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts for three months starting Jan. 1, 2019. [B9N1Y5018]

($1 = 6.8980 Chinese yuan renminbi)