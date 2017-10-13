FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford China Sept vehicle sales little changed yr/yr
October 13, 2017 / 2:14 AM / in 9 days

Ford China Sept vehicle sales little changed yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co sold 112,902 vehicles in China in September, little changed compared with the same period a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday, following a 1 percent drop in August and a 7 percent slide in July.

Ford’s January-September sales totaled 832,761 vehicles, a decline of 5 percent from the same period a year ago.

The U.S. carmaker is being outpaced by rivals in China, the world’s largest auto market, where it is now looking to revamp its strategy towards electric vans and cars to keep up with Beijing’s push for cleaner new-energy vehicles. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
