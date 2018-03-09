FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 9, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated a day ago

Ford's China vehicle sales in February fall 30 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Friday its vehicle sales in China fell 30 percent in February from a year earlier, as it continued to struggle in the world’s largest auto market.

FILE PHOTO: The Ford Motor Company logo is pictured at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The U.S. automaker, whose sales in January fell 18 percent year-on-year, said sales volume last month totaled 47,483 vehicles.

Sales volume in the first two months of the year totaled 123,473 vehicles, down 23 percent from the same period a year ago.

Ford officials have attributed the weak start to 2018 to the dearth of new or significantly redesigned car models in its product pipeline - a factor that has weighed on the company’s business at least since early 2017.

Ford does not expect new products to start hitting the market in China till the first quarter of next year.

Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.