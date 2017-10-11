FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says China September vehicle sales up 6.6 pct y/y
October 11, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 6 days ago

GM says China September vehicle sales up 6.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s vehicle sales in China rose 6.6 percent in September from a year earlier to 366,305 vehicles, following a 12 percent increase in August and a 6.3 percent increase in July, the Detroit automaker said on Wednesday.

GM has seen sales growth pick up, helped by a slate of new or significantly redesigned models such as the Chevy Equinox, Baojun 510 and the Baojun 310, after a weak first half of the year where sales dipped 2.5 percent.

GM’s January-September sales totaled 2.75 million vehicles, a 1.1 percent gain from the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)

