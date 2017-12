BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s sales in China rose 11.3 percent in November from a year ago to 140,972 vehicles, following a 14.5-percent increase in October, the company said on Monday.

Honda’s January-November sales totalled 1.30 million vehicles, an increase of 16.6 percent from the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)