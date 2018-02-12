Japan's Honda to recall roughly 350,000 cars in China over engine issue

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd will recall roughly 350,000 vehicles in China to resolve a cold-climate engine issue and quell a barrage of customer complaints that has hit the Japanese automaker over the past month.

The recall involves the CR-V sport utility vehicle and the Civic car, Honda’s joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd said in a statement on Monday.

The company is calling back those cars to resolve a problem caused by an unusual amount of un-combusted petrol collecting in the engine’s lubricant oil pan. The engine oil issue in some cases caused a strong odour of gasoline inside the car and in other cases the car’s check-engine light came on, Honda officials said.

Honda officials said no reports of accidents have been reported because of this particular engine oil issue. They said the engine oil issue doesn’t affect the engine’s performance

The measure comes after CR-V and Civic owners turned to the Weibo microblog - China’s Twitter equivalent - and other means to air their complaints since mid January.

The issue involving the CR-V and the Civic has occurred in northern China where temperatures can dip well below the freezing point and when drivers of the affected vehicles drive short distances frequently.

On short runs, Honda engineers believe the engine doesn’t warm up enough to help un-combusted petrol accumulated in the lubricant oil pan to evaporate. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Keith Weir)