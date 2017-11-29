FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Geely-Volvo considering making Lynk & Co cars in South Carolina, Belgium -executive
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 29, 2017 / 4:11 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Geely-Volvo considering making Lynk & Co cars in South Carolina, Belgium -executive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to show use of Volvo plants in Europe, U.S. is under consideration; also corrects dateline and packaging information)

NINGBO, China, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and its Volvo Cars unit, which this week began selling cars in China from jointly owned brand Lynk & Co, are considering producing the vehicles at Volvo plants in Belgium and the U.S. state of South Carolina, a senior Lynk & Co official said.

Lynk & Co plans to launch sales of its cars in Europe in 2019, followed by the United States in 2020.

The brand’s first model, the 01 compact sport-utility vehicle, which starts at 158,800 yuan ($24,065.71), is now being produced on the same assembly line with Volvo’s new XC40 crossover SUV at a new Volvo-operated plant in Taizho.

A second plant for Lynk & Co cars is expected to start production in Zhangjiakou next year.

That same arrangement may be extended to Europe and to the United States to produce Lynk & Co cars by using Volvo production, Alain Visser, senior Vice President of Lynk & Co, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. ($1=6.5986 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.