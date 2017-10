BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co said on Monday its sales in China last month rose 15.1 percent from a year earlier to 142,300 vehicles.

The results follow a 17.8-percent increase the Yokohama-based automaker posted for August.

In the first nine months of the year, Nissan sold a total of 1.02 million vehicles, up 9.8 percent from the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sunil Nair)