China Jan vehicle sales rise 11.6 pct - industry association

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China’s automobile sales in January increased 11.59 percent from a year earlier to 2.81 million vehicles, an industry association said on Friday, a fast start to the year amid a broader slowdown in the world’s largest auto market.

The increase, the eighth straight month sales have risen, follows a 0.1 percent year-on-year increase in overall auto sales in December.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) has previously forecast that China’s auto market will likely see growth of around 3 percent this year, in what would be a second straight year of lacklustre growth. (Reporting by Pei Li and Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)