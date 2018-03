BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s sales in China fell 6.3 percent in February from a year earlier to about 76,700 vehicles, the company said on Monday.

For the first two months of the year, volumes totaled about 203,400 vehicles, up 10.8 percent from the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by Richard Pullin)