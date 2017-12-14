FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China auto body says market to slow to 3 pct growth in 2018 -CCTV
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 14, 2017 / 1:49 AM / in 2 days

China auto body says market to slow to 3 pct growth in 2018 -CCTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China’s automotive market, the world’s largest, is likely to see growth slow to around 3 percent next year, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday, citing the country’s automotive manufacturers association.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) also predicted 3.5 percent growth this year, down from an earlier target of 5 percent growth, after the body flagged weak car sales growth ahead earlier this month.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
