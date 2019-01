FILE PHOTO: Newly manufactured cars are seen at the automobile terminal in the port of Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planning agency said on Tuesday it will loosen restrictions on the second-hand auto market, and provide subsidies to help boost rural sales of some vehicles and sales of new energy vehicles.

Auto sales in the world’s biggest car market shrank for the first time in 2018 since the 1990s, as China grapples with a slowing economy.