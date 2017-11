BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chinese banks have passed their most difficult period, though they still face huge pressure, a senior official of China’s banking regulator said on Thursday.

Banks’ balance sheets will continue to expand in the long run, Yu Xuejin, chairman of the supervision panel for important state-owned financial institutions at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), told a finance forum in Beijing. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)