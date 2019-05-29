China regulator urges banks to check ties to Baoshang Bank - sources

A man walks past a building with an advertisement of Baoshang Bank in Beijing, China September 8, 2018. Picture taken September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator has urged lenders to conduct thorough checks and report their business ties with troubled Baoshang Bank, as the authorities seek to head off potential financial risks, four sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Chinese regulators announced on Friday the takeover of Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank, citing serious credit risks. The rare move jolted financial markets, lifted interbank borrowing costs and stirred contagion fears.

Regional units of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) have issued notices to lenders, asking them to report direct and indirect assets they hold in connection with Baoshang Bank, said the sources with knowledge of the situation.

“The CBIRC wants to get to the bottom of potential risks,” said a regulator who declined to be identified.

The CBIRC did not immediately respond to Reuters’ queries.