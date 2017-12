BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator has fined China Guangfa Bank Co 722 million yuan ($109.12 million) for providing illegal guarantees for defaulted corporate bonds, it said on Friday.

The high-yielding bonds were issued by southern Chinese phone maker Cosun Group and sold through an Alibaba Group Holding Ltd-backed online wealth management platform. ($1 = 6.6165 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Beijing moniterding desk)