FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China commercial banks' NPL ratio 1.74 pct at end of Sept- regulator
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 2 days ago

China commercial banks' NPL ratio 1.74 pct at end of Sept- regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese commercial banks’ non-performing loan (NPL) ratio steadied at 1.74 percent at the end of September, unchanged from the end of the second quarter, the country’s banking regulator said on Friday.

Total commercial bank NPLs amounted to 1.67 trillion yuan ($251.55 billion), up from 1.64 trillion yuan at end-June, China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) data showed.

Banks’ weighted average core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 10.72 percent at the end of September, up from 10.64 percent a quarter earlier.

$1 = 6.6388 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.