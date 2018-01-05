FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China regulator unveils draft rules on limiting bank exposure
January 5, 2018 / 2:20 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

China regulator unveils draft rules on limiting bank exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator published on Friday new draft rules seeking to limit commercial banks’ large exposures, marking the latest regulatory step to contain leverage risks in the financial system.

In a statement, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said commercial banks’ exposure to the interbank market cannot exceed 25 percent of their tier-1 capital, while their exposure to the non-interbank market cannot exceed 20 percent of their tier-1 capital.

The regulator said there would be a three-year grace period for commercial banks for the interbank market exposure requirements.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk
