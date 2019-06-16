Chinese regulators will restructure troubled Baoshang Bank as soon as possible: PBOC publication

A man walks past a building with an advertisement of Baoshang Bank in Beijing, China September 8, 2018. Picture taken September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/ File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese regulators, which have taken over Baoshang Bank, will verify and evaluate its assets, and carry out market-oriented restructuring of the troubled lender as soon as possible, a central bank-affiliated Chinese publication reported on Sunday.

Chinese regulators had completed debt repayment and transfer for Baoshang bank’s big institutional and interbank clients as of June 7, according to Financial News, which is affiliated to the People’s Bank of China.

Baoshang Bank is operating normally, and is witnessing less-than-expected net asset outflows, according to the article.