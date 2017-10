BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China’s top steel maker Baowusteel Group Co, formed in a mega merger last year, said the company will consider other merger and acquisition opportunities. In an email reply to Reuters on Sunday, Ma Guoqiang, president of Baowu said China’s steel producers will not expand their production capacities in the future but will aim to improve efficiency of the sector and pursue higher quality products. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)