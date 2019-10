A Hikvision surveillance camera is seen on the Drum Tower in downtown Beijing, China June 19, 2019. Picture taken June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shares of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology (002415.SZ) and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd (002236.SZ), which were among companies blacklisted by Washington, fell sharply in early trading on Thursday.

Hikvision shares dropped over 5%, while Zhejiang Dahua lost roughly 8% as trading resumed. Their shares had been suspended from trading after news that the U.S. put them on a human rights blacklist.