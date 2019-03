IMF Deputy Managing Director Zhang Tao attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

BOAO, China (Reuters) - Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have caused huge amounts of economic uncertainty and could cut Asia’s economic growth by 0.9 percentage point, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday.

Zhang Tao, deputy managing director at the IMF, made the comments at the Boao Forum.