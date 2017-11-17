FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of China issues green bond in Paris - Xinhua
November 17, 2017 / 12:04 AM / 2 days ago

Bank of China issues green bond in Paris - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - One of China’s biggest banks, state-owned Bank of China, has issued a green bond denominated in the Chinese yuan currency in Paris, the first of its kind in France, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The climate-friendly bond was issued in three parts and three currencies - 700 million euros, $500 million, and 1 billion yuan, Xinhua said citing the bank’s Paris branch.

More than 230 investors took part and the order book was oversubscribed by more than 2.6 times.

Xinhua said the proceeds would be used for clean transport, renewable energy and other green industry projects.

The bond was expected to be listed on the Euronext stock exchange by the end of November, Xinhua cited the Bank of China’s Paris branch as saying.

Reporting by John Ruwitch; editing by Richard Pullin

