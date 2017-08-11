China's money rates slightly up on central bank-led cash drain

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates were slightly up for the week after the central bank drained some cash out of the market, though liquidity stress seen in June has abated and helped check any sharp moves. Traders said market sentiment was unaffected by the small cash drain through open market operations, and they were able to square their books. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, closed at 2.8373 percent on Friday, around 5 basis points above the previous week's closing average rate at 2.7879 percent. For the week, the People's Bank of China drained a net 30 billion yuan ($4.50 billion) from the market via its reverse bond repurchase agreements, compared with a net drain of 40 billion yuan a week earlier. One trader at a Chinese bank said the central bank's relatively neutral bias in recent open market operations has relieved the market, as it suggested the PBOC would inject some fresh funds if signs of liquidity stress emerge. Two batches of medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans are due to mature next Tuesday, with a total volume of 287.5 billion yuan, and most market players expect the PBOC to roll over the loans. "The central bank's monetary policy will be more focused on not getting so tight that it would hurt financial markets and the real economy, while it won't be too loose, as that would allow institutions to re-leverage," said Ming Ming, an analyst at CITIC Securities. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.7633 2.7885 -2.52 0.00 Seven-day 2.8373 2.9031 -6.58 0.00 14-day 3.6094 3.6661 -5.67 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.0100 3.0550 -4.50 851,068.3 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.3250 3.2900 +3.50 66,702.10 PO=SS> 14-day 3.4800 3.4600 +2.00 6,278.60 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.8000 2.8000 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.2000 3.4000 -20.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.6000 3.7000 -10.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.7900 2.7970 -0.70 Seven-day 2.8725 2.8767 -0.42 Three-month 4.2979 4.2867 +1.12 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.7200 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.6668 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Lisa Twaronite)