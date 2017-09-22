China money rates edge up as quarter's end approaches

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates rose slightly this week as demand for cash rose near the end of the quarter and before a week-long holiday that begins Oct. 1, but net fund injections kept liquidity relatively ample. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.9533 percent on Friday afternoon, up 8 basis points from the previous week's closing average of 2.8724 percent. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor was at 2.8580 percent, up about 3 basis points from a week earlier. Traders described cash conditions as beginning the week relatively tight, but ending more relaxed. As the third quarter draws to a close, corporate tax payments have put some pressure on overall liquidity. "Cash conditions have slowly improved every day this week. In the first half of the week, (open market operation) injections were very large, which led to some improvement, but prices were still high. Today conditions are more relaxed," said a trader at a regional bank in Shanghai. A downgrade of China's long-term sovereign credit rating by S&P Global Ratings late on Thursday had minimal impact on the market, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 450 billion yuan through reverse bond repurchase agreements this week, following a net 260 billion yuan injection last week.. A 300 billion yuan injection on Monday was the largest for a day since July 24. Market watchers said that conditions next week would likely remain relatively loose, though non-bank financial institutions may suffer as banks withhold money ahead of the quarter's end. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.7482 percent Friday and the 14-day repo stood at 3.9982 percent. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.7482 2.8269 -7.87 0.00 Seven-day 2.9533 2.9421 +1.12 0.00 14-day 3.9982 4.0596 -6.14 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.2000 4.8650 -166.50 784,520.0 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 4.9700 4.9000 +7.00 48,053.70 PO=SS> 14-day 4.8100 4.9600 -15.00 26,143.20 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.7700 2.8500 -8.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.4400 3.4400 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.9000 3.9500 -5.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.7560 2.8057 -4.97 Seven-day 2.8580 2.8690 -1.10 Three-month 4.3611 4.3675 -0.64 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.7300 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Richard Borsuk)